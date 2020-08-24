Agri deptt providing 60% subsidy on drip, sprinkle irrigation system

The agriculture department is providing 60 percent subsidy to farmers on total cost of drip irrigation and sprinkle system

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The agriculture department is providing 60 percent subsidy to farmers on total cost of drip irrigation and sprinkle system.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Monday that providing subsidy on drip irrigation and sprinkle system would not only provide relief to farmers but also boost agriculture produce in the country.

He said the drip irrigation and sprinkle system would also save upto 75 percent water and boost agriculture produce from 20 to 100 percent.

The government has allocated huge funds in the budget 2020-21 for bringing improvement in the agriculture sector, he added.

He said that solid steps were being taken for the promotion of organic farming in the province, keeping in view, the increasing demand of food across the globe.

He said that international standard was being adopted in processing,packing and dispatch of fruits, vegetables and other agriculturalcommodities.