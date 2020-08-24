UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agri Deptt Providing 60% Subsidy On Drip, Sprinkle Irrigation System

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:18 PM

Agri deptt providing 60% subsidy on drip, sprinkle irrigation system

The agriculture department is providing 60 percent subsidy to farmers on total cost of drip irrigation and sprinkle system

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The agriculture department is providing 60 percent subsidy to farmers on total cost of drip irrigation and sprinkle system.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Monday that providing subsidy on drip irrigation and sprinkle system would not only provide relief to farmers but also boost agriculture produce in the country.

He said the drip irrigation and sprinkle system would also save upto 75 percent water and boost agriculture produce from 20 to 100 percent.

The government has allocated huge funds in the budget 2020-21 for bringing improvement in the agriculture sector, he added.

He said that solid steps were being taken for the promotion of organic farming in the province, keeping in view, the increasing demand of food across the globe.

He said that international standard was being adopted in processing,packing and dispatch of fruits, vegetables and other agriculturalcommodities.

Related Topics

Water Budget Agriculture From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

6 minutes ago

33 minutes ago

REVIEW - Speculations on Japanese Prime Minister A ..

3 minutes ago

Father, son shot dead, PO arrested

3 minutes ago

German government believes 'fairly likely' Navalny ..

3 minutes ago

1,068,853 animals inoculated in Faisalabad divisio ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.