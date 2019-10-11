Agri deptt released schedule for pesticides licenses

The department of agriculture, pest warning and quality control of pesticides has released training schedule for issuance of fresh/renewal of pesticides licenses in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The department of agriculture, pest warning and quality control of pesticides has released training schedule for issuance of fresh/renewal of pesticides licenses in the district.

Assistant Director Ch Israr Arshad said here Friday that applications will be received from October 14 to 26, while training will commence from November 1.

He said that new applicant will deposit fee Rs 6000,while renewal fee will be Rs 3000.