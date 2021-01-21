UrduPoint.com
Agri Deptt Starts Action Against Profiteers Of Urea Fertilizer

Thu 21st January 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The agriculture department launched a crackdown against profiteering in prices of urea fertilizers in the district.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said the department was monitoring availability of quality agri inputs to improve productivity of crops and the government had also fixed prices of fertilizers.

He said the agriculture department had initiated a crackdown against artificial price hike in urea fertilizers. In this connection, special teams have been constituted and directed them to ensure availability of urea fertilizer at fixed prices.

The teams would also take action against dealers who will be involved in selling ureafertilizer at excessive rate, he said and asked growers to send complaints through SMS or WhatsAppon 0300-2955539.

