Agri experts advise growers to start Potato cultivation

The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of autumn crop of potatoes immediately and complete it by mid of October to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of autumn crop of potatoes immediately and complete it by mid of October to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Saturday that the potato is used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium etc.

He said that last half of September is the most suitable time for cultivation of potato crops. Therefore, the farmers should start its cultivation immediate and use seed of approved varieties over maximum space.

Its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting the food requirements of the people but it also helpsthe growers in mitigating their financial constraints, he added.