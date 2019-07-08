UrduPoint.com
Agri Experts Urged To Prepare Climate Smart Cotton Varieties

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

Agri experts urged to prepare climate smart cotton varieties

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khurshaid has urged cotton experts to develop disease resistant as well as climate smart varieties

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) -:Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khurshaid has urged cotton experts to develop disease resistant as well as climate smart varieties.

While visiting various research centers here on Monday,he said climate resistant varieties help farmers to reduce their expenses,adding that the minimum use of pesticides would maintain pollution free environment.

He said locust attack should be monitored properly.The officers should arrange various seminars to create awareness about attack and prevention of locust,he added.

