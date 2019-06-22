UrduPoint.com
Agri Expo 2019 To Help Promote Pak Farm Products: Minister

Sat 22nd June 2019

Agri Expo 2019 to help promote Pak farm products: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial Saturday said the Punjab Agri Expo 2019 would open doors of opportunities on producers, exporters and companies involved in agriculture business in the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony at Expo Centre here, he said the event would help boost export of rice, vegetables, fruits, mangoes and other agricultural commodities.

He said the exhibition would be beneficial for farmers, importers and exporters as well.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshid said the Punjab Agri Expo would provide opportunities of business-to-business (B2B) meetings among stakeholders and those associated with the farm sector.

He said the purpose of the expo was to highlight vision of Punjab Agriculture Department for enhancing the agricultural exports of Pakistan.

Delegations of Tajikistan, Qatar and USAID also held meetings with the agriculture minister and the secretary. Almost 70 companies and more than 3,000 farmers/ stakeholders and 46 exhibitors from over nine countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Malaysia, Qatar, Russia, Tajikistan, China, Iran and Indonesia are participating in the event.

The two-day event would conclude on Sunday.

