Agri Minister Visits Shahpur Kanjran Cattle Market

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani visited Shahpur Kanjran Cattle Market Lahore and reviewed the facilities at the free veterinary medical camps, here on Wednesday

Secretary Livestock Punjab Masood Anwar and DG Livestock (Extension) Asif Salman Sahi were also present.

The minister said that no negligence would be tolerated in spraying animal vehicles at the entry and exit points of the cattle market as well as other sale points. He maintained that the doctors and other staff posted at the veterinary medical camps should not spare any effort in the treatment of the animals and perform their duties 24 hours. He directed to ensure the arrangements for vaccination of animals in the camp.

Secretary Livestock Punjab Masood Anwar gave a briefing on the arrangements made in the cattle market and other sale points in the city. He endorsed that 35 to 40 thousand animals were brought to the market on daily basis, adding that so far 0.3 million animals had been sprayed and till Eid 0.8 million animals would be sprayed.

Later, the minister made an emergency visit to the Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company. He inspected the facilities for slaughtering animals provided in the slaughterhouse of the company.

Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company Sanaullah briefed the minister about the functions and working ways of the slaughter house.

