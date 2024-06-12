Agri Minister Visits Shahpur Kanjran Cattle Market
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani visited Shahpur Kanjran Cattle Market Lahore and reviewed the facilities at the free veterinary medical camps, here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani visited Shahpur Kanjran Cattle Market Lahore and reviewed the facilities at the free veterinary medical camps, here on Wednesday.
Secretary Livestock Punjab Masood Anwar and DG Livestock (Extension) Asif Salman Sahi were also present.
The minister said that no negligence would be tolerated in spraying animal vehicles at the entry and exit points of the cattle market as well as other sale points. He maintained that the doctors and other staff posted at the veterinary medical camps should not spare any effort in the treatment of the animals and perform their duties 24 hours. He directed to ensure the arrangements for vaccination of animals in the camp.
Secretary Livestock Punjab Masood Anwar gave a briefing on the arrangements made in the cattle market and other sale points in the city. He endorsed that 35 to 40 thousand animals were brought to the market on daily basis, adding that so far 0.3 million animals had been sprayed and till Eid 0.8 million animals would be sprayed.
Later, the minister made an emergency visit to the Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company. He inspected the facilities for slaughtering animals provided in the slaughterhouse of the company.
Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company Sanaullah briefed the minister about the functions and working ways of the slaughter house.
Recent Stories
Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed
Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance
Federal budget termed pro-people
Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead
CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people-friendly budget
Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile
Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK
Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, seeks recommendations
MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 2024
Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aquaculture's raw material
Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, business friendly
Budget 2024-25: No duty increase on import of essential items
More Stories From Agriculture
-
Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in country: Tarar2 days ago
-
Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment friendly agriculture5 days ago
-
Best kind of facilities to be ensured at Cattle markets8 days ago
-
Cattle festival begins in Faisalabad12 days ago
-
Heat wave: Special care of cotton field suggested22 days ago
-
Food department Manshera commences wheat procurement at 3900 rupees per 40 KG22 days ago
-
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target27 days ago
-
Combating poverty through promotion of livestock education: A way forward1 month ago
-
UoA, Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat sign MoU to promote mutual coop2 months ago
-
'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lines: Punjab Agricultu ..2 months ago
-
DC for immediate distribution of agricultural fertilizer to farmers2 months ago
-
MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to benefit farmers2 months ago