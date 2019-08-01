UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agri Smart Card To Help Lessen Problems Of Farmers: Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:53 PM

Agri Smart Card to help lessen problems of farmers: Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial Thursday said the Punjab Agriculture Department was issuing the Punjab Agri Smart Card, aimed at lessening problems of farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial Thursday said the Punjab Agriculture Department was issuing the Punjab Agri Smart Card, aimed at lessening problems of farmers.

During his visit to Dayal village here, he met a delegation of farmers and heard their problems. He assured farmers that their problems would be solved on priority basis.

Nauman Ahmed Langrial also visited Punjab Rice Research Institute at Kala Shah Kaku, where institute's Director Muhammad Sabir briefed him about the institute and the present condition of the paddy crop.

The director said that this year, paddy crop had been cultivated on an area of 4.

7 million acres and it was expected that export of rice would help earn $2 billion this year.

The minister directed the relevant authorities to provide complete guidance to the paddy growers to protect their crop from attack of insects. The minister also planted a sapling during his visit to the Rice Research Institute.

He also visited Soil Testing Lab and Adaptive Research Farm in Sheikupura and directed the officers to provide technical assistance to farmers.

Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr Anjum Ali and other officers of the department accompnaied the minister during his visit.

Related Topics

Attack Punjab Agriculture Visit Agri From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dr Shireen M Mazari lauds Ministry of Climate Chan ..

2 minutes ago

Man jailed for assaulting magistrate in Dera Ghazi ..

2 minutes ago

Rain turns weather pleasant, more expected in next ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab University BA/BSc exams schedule

6 minutes ago

Railway station to be decorated on August 14

6 minutes ago

PIA recruitment reference: Court directs accused t ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.