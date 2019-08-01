Agri Smart Card to help lessen problems of farmers: Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial Thursday said the Punjab Agriculture Department was issuing the Punjab Agri Smart Card, aimed at lessening problems of farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial Thursday said the Punjab Agriculture Department was issuing the Punjab Agri Smart Card, aimed at lessening problems of farmers.

During his visit to Dayal village here, he met a delegation of farmers and heard their problems. He assured farmers that their problems would be solved on priority basis.

Nauman Ahmed Langrial also visited Punjab Rice Research Institute at Kala Shah Kaku, where institute's Director Muhammad Sabir briefed him about the institute and the present condition of the paddy crop.

The director said that this year, paddy crop had been cultivated on an area of 4.

7 million acres and it was expected that export of rice would help earn $2 billion this year.

The minister directed the relevant authorities to provide complete guidance to the paddy growers to protect their crop from attack of insects. The minister also planted a sapling during his visit to the Rice Research Institute.

He also visited Soil Testing Lab and Adaptive Research Farm in Sheikupura and directed the officers to provide technical assistance to farmers.

Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr Anjum Ali and other officers of the department accompnaied the minister during his visit.