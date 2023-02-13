Agricultural Bank of China ups support for spring farming

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country's largest commercial lenders, has pledged stronger financial support for spring farming

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) The Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country's largest commercial lenders, has pledged stronger financial support for spring farming.

The bank said it will strive to issue more than 160 billion yuan (23.

48 billion U.S. dollars) in loans for spring farming preparations this year, and will improve the efficiency of financial services.

The financial support will focus on large-scale grain growers, family farms and farmers' cooperatives, among other agricultural entities, the bank said.