Agricultural Machinery Valuing $62.121 Million Imported In 06 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 03:05 PM

Imports of agriculture machinery and implements into the country during first half of current financial year increased by 40.84% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Imports of agriculture machinery and implements into the country during first half of current financial year increased by 40.84% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December 2021, agriculture machinery and implements costing $62.121 million imported as against the imports of $44.107 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, imports of agriculture chemicals including fertilizer, insecticides, plastic materials and medicinal products increased by 96.15% during the period under review as compared the imports of same period last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During last 06 months country spent $7.

933 billion on the imports of agriculture chemicals including fertilizer, insecticides, plastic materials and medicinal products to promote local agriculture sector, which stood at $4.004 billion in same period of last year.

About 903,935 metric tons of fertilizers valuing $532.064 million imported to fulfill the local requirements as against the import of 973,062 metric tons costing $325.497 million imported during first half of last year.

However, imports of insecticides into the country decreased by 1.23% as 16,730 metric tons of insecticides valuing $86.151 million imported as compared the imports of 19,648 metric tons costing $82.227 million of same period last year.

