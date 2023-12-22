The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Irrigation Eshwar Lal called on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Irrigation Eshwar Lal called on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Friday.

On the occasion, they discussed the improvement of the canal system in the province, the availability of water for various crops, problems of tail-end farmers and other related issues.

The Governor said that agriculture was the backbone of the country's economy. He said that crop production could be increased with better distribution of canal water. He further said that effective measures were necessary to save water from wastage.