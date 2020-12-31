UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture Chemicals Including Fertilizers, Pesticides Valuing $3.245 Bln Imported In 5 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 03:05 PM

Agriculture chemicals including fertilizers, pesticides valuing $3.245 bln imported in 5 months

Imports of agricultural chemicals including fertilizers, insecticides and others worth $3.245 billion imported during last five months of current financial year as compared the imports $3.22 billion of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Imports of agricultural chemicals including fertilizers, insecticides and others worth $3.245 billion imported during last five months of current financial year as compared the imports $3.22 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2020-21, imports of agricultural chemicals witnessed about 0.64 percent growth as compared the imports of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, imports of fertilizer manufactured into the country reduced by 35.44 percent as about 835,878 metric tons of fertilizers valuing $269.334 million imported during the period under review as against the import of 1,240,175 metric tons costing $417.168 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, 16,043 metric tons of insecticides worth $73.582 million imported in first five months of current financial year, which was stood at 11,371 metric tons valuing $65.

289 million of same period of last year, the data reveled.

The imports of insecticides into the country during the period under review recorded about 12.70 percent growth as compared the imports of same period of last year, it added.

In last five months of current financial year, an amount of $439.093 million also spent on the import of 8,582 metric tons of medicinal products as against $427.746 million and 9,444 metric tons of medicinal products in same period of last year, it added.

Imports of medicinal products during the period under review had witnessed about 2.65 percent growth as compared the import of corresponding period of last year, it added.

During the period under review, other chemicals worth of $1.565 billion also imported to fulfill the local needs as against the improt of $1.524 billion of same period of last year, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

‘Initially Rs300,000 will be provided to poor fo ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,730 new COVID-19 cases, 1,435 reco ..

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund follows up on implementation of pro ..

15 minutes ago

Qureshi invites Japanese investors to invest in Pa ..

16 minutes ago

PM approves online agri dashboard to monitor food ..

3 minutes ago

American tennis player Querrey handed suspended fi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.