Agriculture chemicals including fertilizers, pesticides valuing $3.245 bln imported in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Imports of agricultural chemicals including fertilizers, insecticides and others worth $3.245 billion imported during last five months of current financial year as compared the imports $3.22 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2020-21, imports of agricultural chemicals witnessed about 0.64 percent growth as compared the imports of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, imports of fertilizer manufactured into the country reduced by 35.44 percent as about 835,878 metric tons of fertilizers valuing $269.334 million imported during the period under review as against the import of 1,240,175 metric tons costing $417.168 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, 16,043 metric tons of insecticides worth $73.582 million imported in first five months of current financial year, which was stood at 11,371 metric tons valuing $65.

289 million of same period of last year, the data reveled.

The imports of insecticides into the country during the period under review recorded about 12.70 percent growth as compared the imports of same period of last year, it added.

In last five months of current financial year, an amount of $439.093 million also spent on the import of 8,582 metric tons of medicinal products as against $427.746 million and 9,444 metric tons of medicinal products in same period of last year, it added.

Imports of medicinal products during the period under review had witnessed about 2.65 percent growth as compared the import of corresponding period of last year, it added.

During the period under review, other chemicals worth of $1.565 billion also imported to fulfill the local needs as against the improt of $1.524 billion of same period of last year, it added.