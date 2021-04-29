Agriculture chemicals valuing $6.341 billion imported in 09 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Imports of agriculture chemicals into the country during last 09 months of current financial year increased by 13.71 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March, 2020-21, agriculture and other chemicals costing $6.341 billion imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the imports of 5.576 billion of same period last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The imports of insecticides into the country during the period under review witnessed 19.70 percent growth as 29,450 metric tons of insecticides valuing $130 million imported as compared the import of 19,327 metric tons valuing $108.644 million of same period last year, it added.

Meanwhile, medicinal products worth $834.

717 million were also imported during the period under review, which was recorded at $756.696 million of same period last year, it revealed.

However, during the period under review, imports of fertilizers in the country went down by 8.73 percent as 1,259,943 metric tons of fertilizer manufactured valuing $440.157 million imported as against the import of 1,423,114 metric tons worth $482.251 million of same period last year.

Besides, the imports of above mentioned products, country also spent $3.165 billion on the imports of agriculture and other chemical group imports, which was stood at $2.739 billion in 09 months of last financial year.

During the period under review, imports of agriculture and other chemicals into the country grew by 15.5 percent as compared the imports of same period of last year, it added.