UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Department Explains Procedure To Claim Subsidy On Sunflower Cultivation

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Agriculture Department explains procedure to claim subsidy on sunflower cultivation

The Agriculture Department on Monday issued guidelines to farmers on varieties they should sow to extract maximum benefits out of sunflower cultivation and the procedure they should adopt to claim the Rs 5000 per acre subsidy - a measure introduced to encourage oilseed farming

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Department on Monday issued guidelines to farmers on varieties they should sow to extract maximum benefits out of sunflower cultivation and the procedure they should adopt to claim the Rs 5000 per acre subsidy - a measure introduced to encourage oilseed farming.

The Agriculture Department spokesman, in a statement, said that registered farmers could claim Rs 5,000 per acre subsidy for 20-acre farming at the most, equivalent to a maximum limit of Rs 100,000.

Farmers were advised to buy bags of registered sunflower seed varieties containing vouchers like ICI Pakistan varieties HiSun-33 and Agora-4, Syngenta Pakistan's NKR-Mani, US-666 of Omar Seeds and Agro Services, and Agsun-5270 of Sethi Seeds.

To claim the subsidy, farmers should send their scratch card number to 8070 as SMS in the format: "ScratchCardNo space CNIC". After receiving reply on their cell phone, the farmers should go to the nearest mobile merchant and receive Rs 1000 per acre after showing the message. They would receive remaining Rs 4000 per acre after receiving another verification message verifying their sunflower cultivation and acreage.

The spokesman said that oilseed cultivation was being encouraged through different initiatives to increase edible oil production at home, so as to cut the country's Rs 300 billion annual import bill significantly.

Sunflower sowing is in progress in south Punjab districts, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, Bakhar, Bahawalnagar and Lodhran. The farmers have been told to complete sowing till January 31.

Second phase of sowing began from January 1 in central Punjab districts, including Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib. Sowing would continue till January end.

Third phase of sowing also began from January 1, and would continue till February 15 in northern Punjab districts, including Narowal, Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Jhelum and Chakwal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Import Punjab Mobile Agriculture Oil Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Buy Progress Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock January February SMS From I.C.I. Pakistan Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dedicated Security Unit for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT ..

Dedicated Security Unit for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) under consideration

34 seconds ago
 Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan terms School Meal ..

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan terms School Meals Programme to enhance enrollm ..

36 seconds ago
 Court seeks record from ACE on MNA bail plea in la ..

Court seeks record from ACE on MNA bail plea in land grabbing case

37 seconds ago
 Final round of Inter-Constituency Games on Tuesday ..

Final round of Inter-Constituency Games on Tuesday

8 minutes ago
 Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) invites Pakistani diaspora to ..

8 minutes ago
 One dies, four faint by drinking toxic tea

One dies, four faint by drinking toxic tea

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.