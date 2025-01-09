Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A team of Agriculture Department seized 3,540 litres of fake agricultural pesticides worth over Rs 10.8 million and arrested an accused during a special raid conducted, here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A team of Agriculture Department seized 3,540 litres of fake agricultural pesticides worth over Rs 10.8 million and arrested an accused during a special raid conducted, here on Thursday.

As per directives of Punjab Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, a crackdown on production and sale of counterfeit agricultural inputs continues. Under the supervision of Directors Pest Warning, Dr. Ghulam Abbas and Ilyas Raza Kalachi, the Agriculture Department's Pest Warning team successfully conducted the raid against unregistered pesticide factory situated at Industrial Estate area of Multan.

The operation was led by Pesticide Inspector Syed Asmat Hussain Bukhari. The raid uncovered hundreds of pre-printed labels bearing the Names of various companies, empty bottles, sealing machines, packing materials, pre-packaged bottles, and empty drums. The suspect was involved in mixing counterfeit pesticides and labeling them under the names of reputable companies to sell in the market.

All seized materials and fake pesticides were taken into custody and handed over to the police. Violations included the use of fraudulent labels under Rule 15 of the Agricultural Pesticides Ordinance, operating an unregistered factory against Rule 9 and selling unregistered pesticides in violation of Section 4, a case has been filed against the factory owner Tanveer Akbar, arrested suspect Hammad Ahsan and other accomplices at Muzaffarabad Police Station.

Meanwhile, 15 samples of the seized pesticides were collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis.

The spokesperson for the Punjab Agriculture Department said that under the directives of Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, the department was strictly enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against adulteration in agricultural inputs.