Agriculture Dept Actively Working To Control Locusts Attack

Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:27 PM

Agriculture dept actively working to control locusts attack

Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali Friday said that Agriculture Department was actively working to control locusts attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali Friday said that Agriculture Department was actively working to control locusts attack.

He said while talking to farmers during his visit to Liaqatpur and Khanpur , says a press release issued here.

The DG said that the field teams were available for guidance of farmers and prepare them to face any unwanted situation. He said that locusts attack had entered Cholistan and partially attacked crops in some villages as the wind pattern changed in Sindh.

The Punjab Agriculture Department was fully prepared to deal with any possible attack of locusts.

The DG visited the areas as per the direction of Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshid.

Your Thoughts and Comments

