Agriculture Dept conducts operation against Locusts at Jalozai

The Agriculture Department Wednesday conducted spray operation against Locusts attack at Mera Jalozai area of Nowshera district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Agriculture Department Wednesday conducted spray operation against Locusts attack at Mera Jalozai area of Nowshera district.

The spokesman of Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) told APP that receiving information about locusts' attack at Mera Jalozai area at Nowshera district, spray operation was conducted on early Wednesday by the Agriculture Extension Department Nowshera.

As result of operation, huge swarms of Locusts were killed, the spokesman said, adding operation was still in progress.

Locusts attacks have been reported from DI Khan and other adjoining areas, leaving significant financial losses to farmers.