UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture Dept Conducts Operation Against Locusts At Jalozai

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:05 PM

Agriculture Dept conducts operation against Locusts at Jalozai

The Agriculture Department Wednesday conducted spray operation against Locusts attack at Mera Jalozai area of Nowshera district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Agriculture Department Wednesday conducted spray operation against Locusts attack at Mera Jalozai area of Nowshera district.

The spokesman of Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) told APP that receiving information about locusts' attack at Mera Jalozai area at Nowshera district, spray operation was conducted on early Wednesday by the Agriculture Extension Department Nowshera.

As result of operation, huge swarms of Locusts were killed, the spokesman said, adding operation was still in progress.

Locusts attacks have been reported from DI Khan and other adjoining areas, leaving significant financial losses to farmers.

Related Topics

Attack Agriculture Progress Nowshera From

Recent Stories

PSX remains bearish

8 minutes ago

Nurse found dead at Mayo nursing hostel

11 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi's shows solidarity with Ch ..

5 minutes ago

Dir administration takes measures to contain coron ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Post to announce result of successful par ..

5 minutes ago

Three among two women murdered in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.