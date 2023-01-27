Agriculture dept fixed prices of fertilisers in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):Agriculture Department Punjab, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Sialkot Dr. Sajjad Mehmood has fixed the prices of 50 kg bags of urea, phosphate, DAP and potassium fertilizers of various companies in Sialkot district.

He stated this while talking to APP here on Friday. DD Agriculture Extension Sialkot Dr.

Sajjad Mehmood said that the price of a 50 kg bag of urea fertilizer from local companies is fixed at Rs 2440, while a bag of imported urea with profit and transport charges would be sold for Rs 2340.

He further said that DAP Engro would be sold at Rs10,452, FFC DAP Sona at Rs.10,484, Fatima Sarsabz DAP Rs.10,496, Babrasher DAP Rs.10,486, Engro Potash Rs.15,435 and FFC Potash at Rs 16,022.