Agriculture Dept In Liaison With Relevant Departments To Control Locust Attack

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:35 PM

Agriculture dept in liaison with relevant departments to control locust attack

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshid said that Punjab Agriculture department was in liaison with all the relevant departments to control locust attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshid said that Punjab Agriculture department was in liaison with all the relevant departments to control locust attack.

He said this during his visit to Tehsil Athara Hazari, district Jhang on Friday, says a press release issued here.

The Secretary said that monitoring process was being carried out across the province and in case of complaints about the attack of locust, surveillance teams were carrying out spray. He further said the Agriculture department was also providing guidance to farmers regarding precautionary measures.Wasif Khurshid said that till now 51,000 litre of medicine had been sprayed in this regard. He said that locust was returning and soon farmers would get rid of it.

