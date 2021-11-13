Agriculture dept launched anti-smog crackdown across Sahiwal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The agriculture department Sahiwal got registered 46 cases against the polluters in the district and imposed fine of Rs 150,000 on them in the district.

According to agriculture department sources, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had reported 142 incidents of burning residues and garbage, out of which 81 were related to burning of crop residues in Sahiwal district.

Deputy Director (DD) agriculture Habibur Rehman said that on the order of Lahore High Court, a fine of Rs 50,000 was being imposed on a farmer for setting fire to paddy residues.

Meanwhile, the district administration Sahiwal reported 97 incidents of burning of paddy residues in the district from October 1 to November 11, on which cases were registered against 54 farmers, 28 cases were in legal proceeding while a total fine of Rs 245,000 was on them.

Similarly, 44 FIRs got registered against kiln owners for causing pollution and Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed on 68 smoke-emitting vehicles in the district.