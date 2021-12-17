UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Dept Recovers Stock Of 8,000 Fertilizer Bags

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :A team of Agriculture department Friday raided under the supervision of senior Agriculture official here at Aslam bazaar alongwith district government officials and claimed to recover 8,000 fertilizer bags from Usama and jameel fertilizers.

The action was taken on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Vehari, khizer Afzal Chudhry .

Senior Agriculture official, Mudasir Hayat said the raids will be conducted on daily basis to nab fertilizer stockers across the city.

