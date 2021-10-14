UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Dept Seeks Application For Pesticide Dealing License

Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:36 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The agriculture department plant protection has sought applications from the interested candidates for pesticide dealing license and renewal of license till November 05.

According to a handout issued by Assistant Director Agriculture's Plant Protection Department, on Thursday, the interested candidates have been asked to submit their applications along with educational certificates, CNIC and other documents before the given date.

The training for the applicants of new license would be started from November 05 to 21 while the training of applicants for renewal of license would be stated from November 8.

Assistant Director Malik Ikram-Ul-Haq said that the basic purpose of training was to aware pesticide dealers about the latest technologies as per directives of the government to increase crop production.

He urged applicants to contact his office for information related to the license process.

