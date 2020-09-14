Agriculture Dept to introduce wheat calendar to improve production: Secy Agri S. Punjab

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that wheat calendar was being introduced for obtaining bumper and quality production of the crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that wheat Calendar was being introduced for obtaining bumper and quality production of the crop.

While chairing a meeting to review steps to keep wheat free from rust attack, Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel said that wheat calendar was being prepared for the first time in country's history. He informed that 9000 kilogram rust resistant variety Ghazi-19 would be given to Punjab Seed Corporation.

The unregistered pesticides would be discouraged strictly, he remarked. He added that a data comprised of temperature's detail, from wheat sowing to harvesting, would be evolved. Rust attack is directly linked to moisture and temperature of weather condition.

For wheat crop, the pesticides should be made available from first of February to March 20. In case of shortage of pesticides in markets , then action would be initiated against relevant department's officers. He also instructed to keep field staffers motivate for field work. Staffers should be given complete training how to detect rust attack and ensure its elimination.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel maintained that rust attack was affecting wheat crop for last two years. At initial stage, the rust attacks appears in some spots and then it spread to the whole field, he stated. On this occasion, agriculture department officials Dr Laal Hussain Akhtar, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Shehzad Sabir and Naveed Asmat Kohloon were also present.