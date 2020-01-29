Agriculture deptt seeking applications from sunflower growers

The Punjab Agriculture department has sought applications from growers to cultivate sunflower on plots for exhibition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has sought applications from growers to cultivate sunflower on plots for exhibition.

A spokesman for the department said on Wednesday, that farmers of Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Khanewal, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Sialkot, Vehari and Bhakkar could give applications.

He said: " This initiative is being taken to boost the yield of oil seed crops under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme." After balloting, successful candidates would be bound to carry out cultivation as per recommendations of the agriculture department, he added.

He said after verification, applications would be received in Agriculture (Extension) Deputy Director officetill February 5.