UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture Deptt Seeking Applications From Sunflower Growers

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:37 PM

Agriculture deptt seeking applications from sunflower growers

The Punjab Agriculture department has sought applications from growers to cultivate sunflower on plots for exhibition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has sought applications from growers to cultivate sunflower on plots for exhibition.

A spokesman for the department said on Wednesday, that farmers of Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Khanewal, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Sialkot, Vehari and Bhakkar could give applications.

He said: " This initiative is being taken to boost the yield of oil seed crops under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme." After balloting, successful candidates would be bound to carry out cultivation as per recommendations of the agriculture department, he added.

He said after verification, applications would be received in Agriculture (Extension) Deputy Director officetill February 5.

Related Topics

Multan Prime Minister Punjab Agriculture Oil Rahim Yar Khan Okara Bahawalpur Sialkot Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khanewal Lodhran Mianwali Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Vehari February From

Recent Stories

Representatives of Kiev, Donbas Discussed Possible ..

4 minutes ago

Bulgarians' patience runs dry over water crisis

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from University ..

17 minutes ago

Four shot dead at Vietnam cockfighting ring

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from University ..

17 minutes ago

Anti-terrorism court acquits 40 accused involved i ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.