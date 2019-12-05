Agriculture drone to be introduced for enhancing crops yield: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the present government was fully cognizant of the importance of agriculture sector for micro-economic development and working on introducing agriculture drone to enhance crops production

Addressing at the convocation of Capital University for Science and Technology (CUST) at the Convention Centre, the federal minister termed the research and development as pivotal for economic stability of the country and said Pakistan was the fourth country which was focusing on research and development diligently.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was focusing on development of science and technology sector and the budgetary allocations for this sector would be substantially increased in the future.

The budget of science and technology sector was increased 600 times in the last eight months and the government intends to further increase the budget up to 1500 times through public-private partnership.

Fawad Chaudhry said youth comprises of 60 percent of the total population and if we had focused on providing them quality science education, we can achieve excellent results.

But unfortunately, science and technology sector in Pakistan was not given due importance in the past which resulted in lack of progress in this field.

The incumbent government is paying special attention on this sector through promoting science and innovation and creating job opportunities for engineers and scientists.

The federal minister termed the knowledge of social sciences as equally important as science and technology.

Fawad Chaudhry said the reaction to the statement about sending space mission in 2022 reflected that we were lagging behind in science and technology.

China and India were not involved in any space programme at that time when SPARCO was established in Pakistan. In the 90's, Pakistan was the only country in South Asia where mobile technology was introduced.

Pakistan lost its focus on development after involvement in the Afghan war, he said.