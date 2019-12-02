UrduPoint.com
Agriculture Experts Advise Farmers To Complete Wheat Cultivation By Dec 15

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:22 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to follow recommendations of agriculture department regarding wheat cultivation for better crop.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed has asked the farmers to complete late sowing of wheat cultivation by December 15 at every cost and put 50-55 kg seeds per acre.

They can also sow wheat in dry soil to avoid more delay, he said.

He said that seed should be dipped in poison recommended by agriculture department to save the crop from diseases.

He asked the farmers to apply 'rotavator' one time and ploughtwo times to prepare soil for wheat cultivation.

