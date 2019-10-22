UrduPoint.com
Agriculture Experts Advised To Adopt Off-season Cotton

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:38 PM

Agriculture experts advised to adopt off-season cotton

Agriculture department advised the growers to adopt off-season cotton management strategy to save next crop from the attack of Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) -:Agriculture department advised the growers to adopt off-season cotton management strategy to save next crop from the attack of Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm).

Deputy Director Research Information Unit Agriculture Department Mudassar Abbas told APP on Tuesday that pink bollworm goes in winter nap during November and December and its eggs remain on cotton seeds, branches and dried leafs in farms and ginning factories. When they get sufficient temperature after winter,they again become active.

He said that cotton growers should act upon the off-season management to save next crops from attack of pink bollworm.

Giving further details, he said that the farmers should cut the branches of cotton crops nearer to earth up to January 31 and keep them in the sunshine so that Gulabi Sundi, its larva and eggs could die.

The remains of cotton crops at growers' farm and in ginning factories should burnt besides using rota-vater plough in the cotton field after completely harvest the crop so that next crop could be saved from the attack of this pest, he added.

