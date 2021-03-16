Agriculture Field Deptt rehabilitates over 53,000 acre eroded land through tree plantation

Directorate of Soil Conservation (Agriculture- Field) rehabilitated over 53,000 acre eroded land through tree plantation in Barani areas of the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Directorate of Soil Conservation (Agriculture- Field) rehabilitated over 53,000 acre eroded land through tree plantation in Barani areas of the province.

Director General Agriculture (Field), Engr. Ghulam Siddique told APP that land degradation was a serious problem globally. However, it is more acute in case of Pakistan where almost three fourth of the cultivated land was either already affected or likely to be affected.

Among the factors affecting land degradation in the country, population pressure is a fundamental underlying factor. Moreover, major immediate physical drives of land degradation include; excessive felling of trees, inappropriate cultivation practices, inadequate drainage in heavily irrigated areas and inadequate efforts with regard to watershed protection and management in the catchment areas of reservoirs.

He explained, overall, land degradation in the country is mainly grouped into four major classes: water erosion, wind erosion, salinity and water logging and among these, water erosion is at top of the list by affecting 16-18Mha (million hectare acres) fertile land.

In Punjab, water erosion is extending up to 1.9Mha land and most of the affected area lies in Barani region specially Potohar, said DG. He added, the biggest reason of soil erosion in the Barani region is its fragile agro-ecological environment and variable rainfall regime.

This region receives up to 1700 mm rainfall annually (FAO, 2019). However, due to climate change, around 70% of total rainfall is received during Monsoon season (July-September), creating huge quantum of un-attended runoff, which not only results in degradation of already scarce precious land resources by erosion, but also leads towards downstream effects of flooding and sedimentation by generating an enormous amount of sediment load, he informed.

Muhammad Akram (Director Soil Conservation), Attiqur Rehman (Soil Scientist) and Aqsa Ayub (Soil Survey Officer), the officers at Directorate also spoke and hinted, it has become crucial to continue systematic soil conservation practices to avoid the degradation of fertile lands.

In this regard, the Directorate of Soil Conservation, a subsidiary of Field Wing of Agriculture Department has been providing its services for more than five decades with the vision to mitigate the challenge of soil erosion, they remarked.

They added the Directorate is mandated to control soil erosion in Punjab's Barani areas by providing technical as well as financial assistance to the farmers through adopting various biological, cultural as well as engineering measures.

Most important is tree plantation, they said adding that tree plantation was one of the biological soil conservation practice which helped to prevent soil erosion.

Trees have various properties that helped to deter soil erosion, including their expansive root system and large canopies. A tree's large root system acts as a bind toward any loose soil surrounding the tree.

The roots hold the soil in place while stabilizing the tree and improving the drainage of the soil. Moreover, the large canopies of trees also helped to prevent soil erosion by reducing the impact of rain onto the ground.

The water drains down the leaves and branches and soaks into the soil rather than forcefully hitting the ground, which decreases the amount of soil.

About other benefits of tree plantation, they stated that plantation also contribute towards improving the air quality and climate amelioration.

Plantation also increase the soil's ability to absorb and retain water, produce nutrients for plants, maintain high levels of organic matter in the soil, and moderate soil temperature.