Agriculture minister launches App to ensure farmers’ access to quality fertilizers

Published October 08, 2024 | 11:08 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Mohammad Bukhsh Khan Mahar, Tuesday, launched an integrated agri e-commerce platform “UgAi” that offers quality fertilizers at official rates along with precise crop monitoring facility to farmers of the province.

The UgAi launch event was attended by Secretary Agriculture, Supply & Prices Sindh Rafique Ahmed Buriro, senior members of the farming community and Engro Fertilizers officials, said a statement issued here.

The agriculture minister, addressing the event, said that in the first phase, the free UgAi app has been launched for farmers in Sindh and the fertilizer company, through the app, will deliver fertilizers straight from its warehouses to farmers, tailored to their farms’ size and specific needs.

As a result, farmers will benefit from the uninterrupted availability of fertilizers, reliable product quality, and convenient delivery, he said and added, “In addition to its direct purchasing feature, UgAi also integrates advanced drone technology and satellite imagery to monitor crops with precision, reduce input costs and improve crop yield.

Sardar Mahar appreciated Engro Fertilizers for this new initiative setting new standards for the country’s farming community and hoped that the app will support efforts to overcome the challenges of artificial shortages, price distortion in the value chain, and counterfeit products that adversely impact the farmers.

