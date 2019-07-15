Agriculture officers asked to take action against spurious pesticides, fertilizers

Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Ali Arshid directed the officers to take strict action against dealers of fake pesticides and fertilizers

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he said that agriculture experts created awareness among farmers.

They should also focus on locust attack and come up with proper strategies to avert the threat of locust.

He informed that they would also get assistance from district administration to counter threat of locust. He also urged the farmers to contact at 0300-2955544 for registering complaints against the sale of substandard fertilizers.

Director Agriculture Abdul Ghaffar Ghaffari and other officials were also present on the occasion.