Agriculture projects in Pothohar region must be completed timely

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Wednesday directed the officers to timely complete ongoing projects in Pothohar region.

According to a press release issued here, he directed this while presiding over a meeting held to review the performance of various wings of the agriculture department.

The minister said the Punjab Agriculture department and Pir Maher Ali Shah Barani Agricultural University, Rawalpindi, should jointly train farmers about the latest agriculture technology.

All wings of the department should provide practical training to students of the university too, he added.

He said the Punjab government was taking steps to increase irrigation resources in Pothohar region.

Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that vocational skills related guidance of farmers was highly important to boost production of fruits and other crops in Pothohar region. Rainwater harvesting project in the region would prove to be a milestone in agriculture development, he added.