Agriculture Reform Policies To Revolutionize Local Agriculture Sector: Cheema

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:47 PM

Agriculture reform policies to revolutionize local agriculture sector: Cheema

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshad Iqbal Cheema Tuesday said that polices based on agriculture sector reforms would have revolutionary impact on local agriculture and livestock sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 )

He said that government was determined to bring efficiency and transparency in every field of national economy for sustainable economic growth and social prosperity, adding that launching of Kissan Card was the continuation of those policies.

Due to increased spending on local agriculture sector, besides provisions of inputs on subsidies rates, per-acre output of all major crops witnessed significant growth, he said adding that country would harvest historic high yield of wheat during current season.

He said that agriculture sector in the country was ignored badly during last governments as they tried to sabotaging the future and national economy by destroying this sector of vital importance.

He said that the incumbent government had started different projects for the revival and department of local agriculture sector and launched different schemes and programs in order to introduce modern and innovate agriculture methodologies.

Jamshad Iqbal Cheema further informed that agriculture sector was also included multi-billion China- Pakistan Economic Corridor Project, which was a significant development.

The Chinese cooperation in field agriculture and livestock sector would revolutionize the local agriculture and help in maintaining food safety and security in the country.

He said that government was focusing on agriculture research technology for the development of sector.

