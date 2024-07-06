Agriculture research being transformed on modern lines: minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that agriculture reserach is being transformed on modern lines and reforms are being brought under reserach and development

system.

He said this while addressing a seminar on Cotton Research and Development here at Agriculture House on Saturday.

He said that most of farmers had left cotton sowing due to non availability of quality seeds and added that as a result of which cotton sowing had restricted to south Punjab.

Ashiq Kirmani said: "Public and private partnership has to work jointly for revival of cotton.

"

He said that revival of cotton cultivation would not only yield positive results on the country's economy

but also increase job opportunities.

He said the purpose of today's seminar was to benefit from the experiences of public and private sectors for preparing quality seed. Climate smart varities having more yielding capacity were need of the hour, he added.

Different speakers, including Punjab Agriculture secretary, also spoke on the ocassion.