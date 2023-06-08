Agriculture sector grew 1.55% in 2022-23: Economic Survey

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The agriculture sector in the country recorded about 1.55% growth during 2022-23 as against the growth of 4.27 percent of the same period last year.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2022-23 launched here Thursday, the contribution of important crops recorded at 18.23 percent to value addition in agriculture sector and 4.18 percent to GDP. Other crops contributed 14.49 percent in value addition of agriculture sector and 3.32 percent in GDP.

To lessen the miseries of flood affects and revival of the agriculture sector, the government announced Kissan Package-2022, consequent upon the floods-2022, the Rabi season crops have shown higher yield, which compensated the crop damages of the Kharif season, leading to an overall growth of agriculture sector to 1.55 percent.

During the period under review, wheat output grew by 5.4 percent as total output reached to 27.63 million tons during current season, whereas the sugarcane output grew by 2.8 percent and its production reached to 91.1 million tons.

During the period under review, the maize output grew by 6.9 percent and it was recorded at 10.18 million tons and rice production increased by 21.

5 percent, and output of this major crop reached to 7.32 million tons during the period under review.

Furthermore, the normalization of livestock activities also led convergence toward the stability path. The overall decline of important crops during this year is 3.20 percent. This year witnessed an increase of 0.23 percent in other crops (contribute 3.32 percent in GDP) primarily due to increased in oil seeds production by 53.15 percent.

Cotton Ginning having share of 0.97 percent in agriculture and 0.22 percent in GDP has declined by 23.01 percent due to decrease in cotton production. However, it is well compensated by the increase in production of other crops.

Livestock having share of 62.68 percent in agriculture and 14.36 percent in GDP, grew at 3.78 percent compared to 2.25 percent during last year.

The forestry sector having share of 2.23 percent in agriculture value addition and 0.51 percent in GDP, grew at 3.93 percent against 4.07 percent last year due to increase in timber production.

Fishing sector having share of 1.39 percent in agriculture value addition and 0.32 percent in GDP, grew at 1.44 percentcompared to 0.35 percent during last year.