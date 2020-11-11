UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture Sector Posing A Serious Threat To The Economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:48 PM

Agriculture sector posing a serious threat to the economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

Cotton failure will trigger imports worth billions of dollars, Banks have no option but to finance private sector

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2020) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said the agriculture sector is performing poorly to emerge as a threat to the economy.


The economy was already under pressure due to circular debt, coronavirus, reduced demand in the international market, FATF, and political struggle and now the failure of cotton crop has added to the worries, he said.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that current account surplus and strengthening rupee has reduced loans and now the government is not as much dependent on loans as earlier leaving banks with little option but to finance the private sector and housing which will trigger growth.


Low-interest rate environment and soft loans have also played their role in the economic activity for which credit goes to the SBP.


However, he said that the agriculture sector is not performing well which is a threat to other performing sectors.

Cotton crop has failed while hoarding, profiteering, absence of price control and smuggling continues unabated which should be stopped.
He noted that the wheat target has been fixed at 26.78 million tonnes but the war of words among centre and provinces on flour crisis, disagreement on wheat support price, substandard seed and pesticides, high cost of fertiliser and energy prices can hit the target.


The business leader noted that cotton output has been reduced by 43 percent to 8.44 million bales while independent sources see output at 6 million bales. The textiles sector needs 14 to 15 million bales.

The gap will be filled through imports worth billions of dollars which will add to the deficit.
Available statistics indicate the trade deficit for the current year is slightly higher than last wear warranting action, he demanded.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Business Agriculture Alliance Price Market Textile Cotton Financial Action Task Force All Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme C2 Diamond Cut Design for Rs. 13,399 & real ..

3 minutes ago

Maryam, Bilawal to discuss political situation tod ..

15 minutes ago

Russia reports 19,851 new coronavirus cases

34 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

34 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,214 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

34 minutes ago

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.