UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture Sector Recovery Efforts Hailed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:58 PM

Agriculture sector recovery efforts hailed

The Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Saturday lauded the initiatives of the government to revive the ailing agriculture sector which is the backbone of the economy.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) The Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Saturday lauded the initiatives of the government to revive the ailing agriculture sector which is the backbone of the economy.

Supporting rural population will settle food security issue.It also hailed the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide relief of Rs40 billion to farmers by abolishing GIDC for fertilizer industry which will reduce the price of urea bag by Rs400.The government's move to avoid a further hike in the price of natural gas is good for masses and the economy under the current set of circumstances, said Farida Rashid, President IWCCI.She said that the revival of the distressed agriculture sector will require a new agriculture policy designed according to the ground realities, necessary amendment in the Seed Act to depress sale of substandard seed, reducing the role of middlemen and loan sharks in the rural economy, and discouraging profiteers and hoarders.

Farida Rashid said that the largest employment providing sector of agriculture is facing serious problems and it has become a threat to the economy and exports mandating an urgent bailout.She noted that the last year the growth rate of the agriculture sector remained below one percent while a collective decline in crop output was five percent.

The situation will remain the same for the current year if a proper intervention by the government was delayed.The major cotton exporter country of Pakistan has become a net importer while four billion Dollars will be needed to bridge the shortfall and keep the textile sector running that is the largest export earner and the second-largest job provider in the country.

She said that the twenty percent decline in cotton output will reduce GDP by 0.5 percent which must be taken seriously.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Loan Prime Minister Exports Agriculture Job Sale Rashid Same Price Chamber Women Gas Commerce Textile Cotton Government Industry Billion Employment Depression

Recent Stories

Govt committed to eliminate corruption: Zartaj Gul ..

24 minutes ago

Death Toll From Eastern Turkey Earthquake Reaches ..

28 minutes ago

Gambians rally seeking dictator's trial for murder ..

29 minutes ago

Three Humanitarian Corridors Established in Idlib ..

1 hour ago

PTI MPAs express confidence on Chief Minister Buzd ..

1 hour ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.