Agriculture sector top priority of Punjab govt: Parliamentary Sec

BAHAWALPUR, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, MPA Lala Muhammad Tahir Randhawa Tuesday said Punjab government was giving top priority to agriculture sector for providing maximum facilities to the millions of farmers in the province.

He said this while presiding over an introductory meeting with his staff members.

Punjab government was fully committed to invest billions of rupees to accelerate the pace of ongoing mechanized agriculture and boost the growth of agriculture productivity", he maintained.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Muhammad Usman Buzdar's vision of modernizing the agriculture sector would be turned into practical reality by mobilizing all available resources. "Collective and sustained efforts of the agriculture officials is vital in this regard", he urged.