Agriculture university students undertake field visit to Azhari Agriculture Farm

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The students of the University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday undertook a one-day field visit to the Azhari Agricultural Farm.

The study tour was organized in line with instructions of the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University, Professor Dr. Masrur Elahi Babar (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) to provide an opportunity for students to learn through hands-on experience.

During the visit, the students witnessed different crops including wheat, pulses, and grams. They were briefed about the identification and collection of grass, and the use of different irrigation tools and cultivation machines.

Special attention was given to the educational and research activities of the students. The knowledge and skills of students were significantly improved through these practical activities along with the theory.