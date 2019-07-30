UrduPoint.com
AJK Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive To Start From August, 5

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:29 PM

The monsoon tree plantation drive across Azad Jammu Kashmir would start from Monday next during which over ten million saplings to be planted throughout the liberated territory, official sources said on Tuesday

The sources told APP that tree-plantation campaign was being simultaneously launched by all the related government functionaries including the AJK Forest Department for which all necessary arrangements for distribution of saplings through the stipulated points across the liberated territory were being given final touches.

The sources said that the target of planting over ten million saplings across AJK at the first phase of the campaign had been fixed by the departments.

Of these, over a million saplings would be planted in Mirpur division comprising Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts.

The sources further said that to meet the target and to protect plants in future, people belonging to all walks of life including employees of public and private sector organizations, NGOs, students and other members of the civil society would be engaged in this campaign.

The saplings will be made available free of cost on all the official nurseries of the AJK forest Department and the sales points.

In Mirpur, Commissioner Mirpur Division Muhammad Tayyeb Chaudhry will inaugurate the monsoon tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in the city center.

When contacted, the Divisional Commissioner told that at least two million saplings were proposed to be planted in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher during the monsoon tree plantation campaign.

He invited the people including the students and the staff of the nation building institutions to enthusiastically participate in the campaign by planting maximum trees in their respective areas to make the drive complete success.

