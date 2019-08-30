UrduPoint.com
Albayrak Plants Saplings At Its Main Workshop

Albayrak Waste Management Friday planted saplings at its main workshop situated at Ferozpur Road, in connection with the ongoing 'Clean & Green Punjab' campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Albayrak Waste Management Friday planted saplings at its main workshop situated at Ferozpur Road, in connection with the ongoing 'Clean & Green Punjab' campaign.

According to a spokesman, the Communications & Operations teams, led by GM Operations Albayrak, joined the activity.

The teams distributed saplings among the workshop employees, urging them to actively participate in the plantation drive to promote a healthy environment.

Albayrak GM Operations Usman Nuri said that tree plantation campaign not only showcased the commitment to afforestation but also aimed at motivating people to become part of the effort.

Albayrak distributed eco-friendly bags, plant saplings, Pakistani flags and cleanliness awareness brochures among citizens throughout the month of August to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

