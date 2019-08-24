Alert for pest scouting to save cotton crops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Agriculture Experts have advised the cotton growers to conduct pest scouting of their crops twice in a week to save cotton crop from attack of insects which can cause 60 percent reduction in the yield in addition to badly affecting quality of the production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Agriculture Experts have advised the cotton growers to conduct pest scouting of their crops twice in a week to save cotton crop from attack of insects which can cause 60 percent reduction in the yield in addition to badly affecting quality of the production.

A spokesman of the Agriculture Department told APP here Saturday that the pest attack starts during rainy season and its severity decreases after October. Therefore, the farmers should regularly conduct pest scouting to save their crops from severe damage.

He advised the cotton farmers to listen to the weather report on radio, television or other media before watering their crops as it is imperative to get bumper yield. "Cotton is a precious crop which not only plays an important role in stabilizing national economy but it also helps the farmers to mitigate their financial problems. Therefore, the farmers should be very careful for this crop and listen to weather report regularly", he added.