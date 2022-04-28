UrduPoint.com

Alien Fish Posing Threat To Local Varieties

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 04:54 PM

Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

Alien fish, imported species from other countries, are posing threat to local varieties whose production has decreased recently, according to a report of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Alien fish, imported species from other countries, are posing threat to local varieties whose production has decreased recently, according to a report of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

Assistant Professor, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Dr Naheed Bano told APP on Thursday that reason behind reduction in local fish production was raring of alien fish in water reservoirs.

She shared that as many as 130 kinds of fresh water fish were available in Pakistan adding of whom only 30 types are economically beneficial including Raho, Thaela, Baam, Mori, Palla, Singhala, Khaga, Chandi, and Mahasher etc.

In addition to it, destruction of natural habitat, pollution, and climate change were threats to marine life, the academician said adding that several countries of the world have already faced shortage of local varieties owing to alien fish introduction.

For example, Dr Naheed explained, when Tail Perch was introduced to Victoria Lake in Eastern Africa, its local type Cichlids fell prey to it and ultimately ceased to exist. Later, tail perch also died due to shortage of food for them.

In the USA, during the 70s, four kinds of fish were introduced which included Big Head Carp, Black Carp, Grass Carp and Silver Carp, the assistant professor stated adding that the objective was cleanliness of farm, checking of growing herbs and sewerage treatment, but these managed to enter Mississippi river and altered the food chain in it.

For protecting the ecosystem, it is imperative to fish out these alien types from fresh water, Dr Bano said suggesting that fishing should not go unabated because in this way some other endangered species are also caught in nets.

Federal and provincial officials concerned with Fisheries should take steps to stop introduction of alien fish to save production of local types of fish, she voiced.

Australia imports an estimated 18 million ornamental fish each year, and some of those pose a disease threat to domestic fish stocks in aquariums, fish farms and even to wild fish, she informed.

Gulfam (Common Carp) was brought in our country from Thailand and UK in 1964 and was introduced in natural water and was dangerous for food and space for our local fish, the educator concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Africa Nawaz Sharif Shortage World Thailand United Nations Water Agriculture Died Victoria United Kingdom Stocks Silver From Million

Recent Stories

PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case relea ..

PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case released on bail

41 seconds ago
 EU Unaware if Energy Companies Violate Anti-Russia ..

EU Unaware if Energy Companies Violate Anti-Russia Sanctions - Energy Spokesman

44 seconds ago
 NAB authorizes inquiry againat Farah Khan

NAB authorizes inquiry againat Farah Khan

21 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses preparations for upcoming anti-p ..

Meeting discusses preparations for upcoming anti-polio campaign

11 minutes ago
 PDMA releases Rs 370 mln for affectees of NW, Khyb ..

PDMA releases Rs 370 mln for affectees of NW, Khyber districts

11 minutes ago
 Japan congratulates people of Pakistan, Japan for ..

Japan congratulates people of Pakistan, Japan for successful of 70 years of bila ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.