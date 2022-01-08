All possible resources being utilized to ensure fertilizers supply to farmers at fixed rates: DC

Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan said the district administration was utilizing all possible resources to ensure the supply of fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates across the district

NAROWAL, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan said the district administration was utilizing all possible resources to ensure the supply of fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates across the district.

According to news release issued here on Saturday, DC Nabila Irfan said the district administration was regularly monitoring the fertilizer dealers shops in the district and for this purpose, all the officers of Agriculture Extension Department headed by Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Arif Chaudhry had been given special task.

She further said that due to efforts by the district administration, now farmers weregetting urea fertilizers at fixed rates without any difficulty.