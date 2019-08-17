UrduPoint.com
'All Possible Steps Being Taken To Achieve Cotton Production Target'

Sat 17th August 2019

'All possible steps being taken to achieve cotton production target'

All possible steps are being taken to achieve the set cotton production target besides monitoring of the responsibilities given to the relevant departments in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :All possible steps are being taken to achieve the set cotton production target besides monitoring of the responsibilities given to the relevant departments in this regard.

Agriculture Additional Secretary (Task Force) Ali Arshad said this while presiding over the meeting of Cotton Technical Advisory Committee on Friday, said a press release issued here.

A strategy was being implemented to make cotton crop profitable for the growers, he added.

He said all possible guidance was being given to cotton growers to control the attack of juice sucking cotton insects and worms.

Ali Arshad said the Agriculture department officers in their relevant districts must pay special attention on the monitoring of cotton crop during August and September as the possibility of insects attack on cotton crop increased during these months.

The Additional Secretary said that there was no room for negligence as it was a top priority to obtain set cotton production target.

