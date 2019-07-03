'All resources being utilized to achieve cotton yield target'

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said that all possible resources were being utilized to achieve the target of cotton yield

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said that all possible resources were being utilized to achieve the target of cotton yield.

He said this while chairing a meeting at Mango Research Institute here on Wednesday.

He said that consultation with all stakeholders to enhance per acre yield and improve the profit rate. He added that long term and short term policies were being introduced for the purpose.

For this purpose, training were being imparted to farmers about pest scouting, he said and added that the government was offering BP Ropes and Sex Pheramones to control pink bollworm.

Wasif Khursheed said that teams for inspection of fields to trace grasshoper (tiddi-dil). He directed the officials to pay regular visits to crops, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Syed Zafaryab, Director Cotton Research Station Dr Sagheer Ahmed and others also attended the meeting.