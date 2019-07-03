UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'All Resources Being Utilized To Achieve Cotton Yield Target'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:48 PM

'All resources being utilized to achieve cotton yield target'

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said that all possible resources were being utilized to achieve the target of cotton yield

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said that all possible resources were being utilized to achieve the target of cotton yield.

He said this while chairing a meeting at Mango Research Institute here on Wednesday.

He said that consultation with all stakeholders to enhance per acre yield and improve the profit rate. He added that long term and short term policies were being introduced for the purpose.

For this purpose, training were being imparted to farmers about pest scouting, he said and added that the government was offering BP Ropes and Sex Pheramones to control pink bollworm.

Wasif Khursheed said that teams for inspection of fields to trace grasshoper (tiddi-dil). He directed the officials to pay regular visits to crops, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Syed Zafaryab, Director Cotton Research Station Dr Sagheer Ahmed and others also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Mango Cotton All Government

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi discusses parliamentary relations ..

21 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives UNAOC High Representat ..

1 hour ago

UAE Central Bank issues commemorative silver coin ..

1 hour ago

New cattle market to be operational soon

2 minutes ago

Canada sees closer transport ties with Ecuador, Tu ..

2 minutes ago

Residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal seeks replacement of ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.