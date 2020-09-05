UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Resources Being Utilized To Achieve Cotton Target: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 04:12 PM

All resources being utilized to achieve cotton target: minister

Punjab agriculture minister Naumaan Langrial said all possible sources were being utilized to achieve set target of cotton bales

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab agriculture minister Naumaan Langrial said all possible sources were being utilized to achieve set target of cotton bales.

The cooperation among all cotton stakeholders was of vital importance to meet the challenge. He said this during a meeting of Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG), at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), here on Saturday.

The ongoing situation of cotton crop was satisfactory, Naumaan said, adding that all the field formations had been directed to visit fields and guide farmers to enhance productivity. Similarly, additional staff was also deputed for awareness and guidance of the peasants.

The agriculture department seized fake pesticides and fertilizers worth Rs 170 millions during crackdown. About rainy spell, he remarked that they evolved a special plan in that regard.

The staff would continue to perform field duties by October 15. The minister further remarked that strict action was being taken against those involved in selling substandard fertilizers.

Secretary agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed, Secretary agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Visit Guide Saqib Ali October Cotton All Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Post-flood Relief Assistance Continu ..

9 minutes ago

Russia announces 110 new COVID-19 deaths, 5,205 ca ..

13 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves restructuring of Board of Dir ..

13 minutes ago

Usman Khawaja is eager to play PSL

13 minutes ago

Lebanese Military Arrests Members of Terrorist Cel ..

40 seconds ago

PHA striving hard to make city green despite minim ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.