All resources being utilized to achieve cotton target: minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab agriculture minister Naumaan Langrial said all possible sources were being utilized to achieve set target of cotton bales.

The cooperation among all cotton stakeholders was of vital importance to meet the challenge. He said this during a meeting of Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG), at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), here on Saturday.

The ongoing situation of cotton crop was satisfactory, Naumaan said, adding that all the field formations had been directed to visit fields and guide farmers to enhance productivity. Similarly, additional staff was also deputed for awareness and guidance of the peasants.

The agriculture department seized fake pesticides and fertilizers worth Rs 170 millions during crackdown. About rainy spell, he remarked that they evolved a special plan in that regard.

The staff would continue to perform field duties by October 15. The minister further remarked that strict action was being taken against those involved in selling substandard fertilizers.

Secretary agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed, Secretary agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel and other officers were also present in the meeting.