UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amin Asks Nation To Actively Participate In Ongoing Spring Tree Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:43 PM

Amin asks nation to actively participate in ongoing spring tree plantation drive

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday urged the nation to actively participate in the ongoing countrywide spring tree plantation drive and become part of government's 'Clean and Green Pakistan' project to make the initiative a success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday urged the nation to actively participate in the ongoing countrywide spring tree plantation drive and become part of government's 'Clean and Green Pakistan' project to make the initiative a success.

Talking to ptv, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan had introduced multiple campaigns including the 10 billion Tree Tsunami and Clean Green Pakistan to combat climatic issues.

He said the present tree plantation drive had started under the Prime Minister Ten Billion Tree project as the season was favourable for tree plantation.

"The project is creating Pakistan's best natural defence against the climate change while also providing green jobs and a sustainable future for youngsters", he added.

He said the greening Pakistan programme was a pledge and commitment of the PTI-led government based on the shared prosperity vision to contribute to a greener future.

Sharing the present government's initiatives to protect the natural forests, he said conservation of forests was significant for climate protection and sustainable economy.

He said planting trees was our need to secure the country's future as Pakistan was among 10 countries facing extreme dangers of climate change.

"The government under the leadership of the prime minister was making all out efforts to turn cities green but it could not be possible until the countrymen to fully participate in the campaign," he added.

He said 10 billion tree planting campaign was part of the Clean and Green programme, one of the national agendas for addressing climate change and improving the quality of life of the people.

Amin said the present government had been focusing on 'urban forestry' which was the most viable and cheapest way to protect Pakistan's urban areas from becoming heat islands.

"Our cities have now become recently more hotter than their adjoining or nearby rural areas for various reasons and increasing green areas and planting more trees in the cities and towns is the most effective way to cope with heat island effect that poses risk to lives," he added.

Terming the tree plantation campaign vital to protect the environment and countering the negative impact on the climate change, he said extensive cutting of trees had led to deforestation in the country.

He stressed that the tree plantation was not just an option, but a necessity to save the country for future generations, adding there was an urgent need to connect people to nature and to educate them about the shared responsibility to build a sustainable future.

The government would make all possible efforts to support such initiatives in future as well, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister All From Government Best Billion PTV Jobs

Recent Stories

Beijing Ready to Take Part in International Meetin ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow to Host Part of Sputnik Light Int'l Clinica ..

2 minutes ago

3rd annual symposium on ‘Bovine Udder Health’ ..

32 minutes ago

6.2-magnitude quake hits 147 km SSW of Port-Vila, ..

41 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

42 minutes ago

Indian Navy Denies Participation in Russian-Irania ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.