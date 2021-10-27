UrduPoint.com

Animal Grazing After Last Cotton Picking Can Address Pink Bollworm Problem

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:33 PM

Animal grazing after last cotton picking can address pink bollworm problem

Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood has advised farmers to allow animal grazing in their cotton fields or apply pink bollworm manager machine after the last cotton picking for prevention of pink bollworm attack on the next crop and the nearby crop land

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood has advised farmers to allow animal grazing in their cotton fields or apply pink bollworm manager machine after the last cotton picking for prevention of pink bollworm attack on the next crop and the nearby crop land.

Animals as such buffalo, cow, goat, sheep would eat the remaining cotton bolls and remains to kill the pink bollworm or their Larvae inside the bolls. Farmers can also apply pink bollworm manager machine to counter pink bollworm threat and can seek CCRI Multan experts' help for the purpose.

Dr. Zahid said the farmers wanting to use cotton remains as fuel wood they should cut the sticks and rest them against a wall in perpendicular position and exposed before the sunlight to kill the pink bollworm.

Position of the sticks should be changed regularly for even exposure before sunlight and the trash from sticks be burnt or buried.

Farmers should apply Rotovator to destroy the roots and expose the pink bollworm hidden in soil before sunlight to get them killed, the release concluded.

