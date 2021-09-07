Animal inoculation to continue till Sept 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Inoculation is crucial to save animals from seasonal and viral diseases, especially during the monsoon and rainy season and a drive in this regard would continue in Faisalabad till Sept 30.

A spokesman for the Livestock Department said on Tuesday that a vigorous campaign had been launched in the division to educate farmers about the benefits of inoculation. He said teams of the Livestock Department were regularly visiting animal farms and convincing farmers to vaccinate their animals before the start of monsoon and rainy season.

He said that during monsoon and rainy season, various diseases like 'Gal Ghotoo' (Diphtheria), 'Mun Khur' (foot and mouth disease), entrails' poison, Rani Khait, Peste Des Petits Ruminants (PPR), broke out and worms and ticks also cause irreparable loss to the farmers if preventive and curative measures are not taken on time.

The Livestock Department has set up vaccination centres across the division, besides launching mobile dispensaries at tehsil level for veterinary treatment at the doorsteps of farmers, he added.