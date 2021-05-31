Annually 160,000 Pakistanis die due to tobacco usage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Annually 160,000 Pakistani citizens lose their lives due to usage of tobacco products and smoking.

This was stated by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab Sara Aslam in a statement on World No Tobacco Day which was observed across the province like rest of the world on May 31.

Sara Aslam appealed to the citizens to refrain from smoking as well as tobacco based products and save their health and life.

She said that tobacco can cause heart, lungs and respiratory disease, besides mouth cancer. In her message, she said that according to World Health Organization (WHO) 3.1 billion people use tobacco products across the globe.

A special No Tobacco awareness campaign was also being launched across the province, it was learnt.